Police Brutality Leaves 43 Citizens Killed in Colombia

The Duque administration has fueled protests instead of containing them. In the last month, hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) reported that 43 Colombians have died as a result of the actions that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and the Armed Forces have deployed to stop protests against President Ivan Duque.

Four of these murders were clearly recorded on video. This is the case of Nicolas Garcia, Marcelo Agredo, Santiago Murillo, and Brayan Niño, whose deaths involved live fire.

"However, no arrests have been made for their deaths, nor the killing of other protesters or bystanders. If there are videos, Justice authorities identify witnesses and officers," the Washington Post recalled on Thursday.

"From April 28 to May 18, 2,387 people were victims of police brutality, 33 protesters suffered eye injuries, 384 people faced physical violence, 1,139 were arbitrarily detained, and two ex-guerrillas and nine social leaders and human rights defenders were killed," INDEPAZ added.

Images from Colombia, where demonstrators faced off with police during a protest against the right-wing Duque government and its brutal repression. Reports state that at least 43 people have been killed by the Colombian police violence since a national strike started on April 28. pic.twitter.com/WhzAh0tWQj — redfish (@redfishstream) May 20, 2021