Police Brutality Leaves 43 Citizens Killed in Colombia

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) reported that 43 Colombians have died as a result of the actions that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and the Armed Forces have deployed to stop protests against President Ivan Duque.
Four of these murders were clearly recorded on video. This is the case of Nicolas Garcia, Marcelo Agredo, Santiago Murillo, and Brayan Niño, whose deaths involved live fire.
"However, no arrests have been made for their deaths, nor the killing of other protesters or bystanders. If there are videos, Justice authorities identify witnesses and officers," the Washington Post recalled on Thursday.
"From April 28 to May 18, 2,387 people were victims of police brutality, 33 protesters suffered eye injuries, 384 people faced physical violence, 1,139 were arbitrarily detained, and two ex-guerrillas and nine social leaders and human rights defenders were killed," INDEPAZ added.
Police brutality has fueled protests instead of containing them. In the last month, hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets.
On Wednesday, citizens gathered in Bogota's Bolivar square shouting "Resistance! Later they marched to Congress to celebrate the withdrawal of Duque’s health reform bill.
Senator Gustavo Petro, leader of the leftist movement Colombia Humana, participated in a peaceful march to demand a solution to the national strike.
"Excessive use of violence is putting the nation's militarized security forces under a global microscope," the Washington Post pointed out.