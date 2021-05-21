Colombia: Govt. And Protest Leaders Advance In Negotiations

Citizens urged the Duque administration to demilitarize the streets and put an end to the massacres of peaceful demonstrators.

Colombia's National Strike Committee (CNP) and government representatives on Friday moved forward in negotiations to end the protests against President Ivan Duque after 17 hours of talks.

"We will draft a document of agreements to guarantee peaceful mobilization. It is our will to move forward and achieve consensus," Peace High Commissioner Miguel Ceballos informed and said the dialogues will continue in Bogota on Friday as of 10h00 local time.

During Thursday's meeting, protest leaders urged the Duque's administration to demilitarize the streets and put an end to the massacres of peaceful demonstrators. "We will seek solutions to police brutality," Ceballos pointed out.

The Strike Committee included Defense Minister Diego Molano's resignation as a new requirement for opening negotiations.

OFFICIAL: Colombia will no longer co-host the Copa America in the wake of continued protests and political unrest. pic.twitter.com/bV9C44DWgb — The Soccer Pundit (@TSPundits) May 21, 2021

"Molano has been in command of the military and the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD), whose excessive use of force during protests has caused the death of 43 people over the past month," the CNP said. Despite the advances, the Strike Committee called for new protests on May 26 and 28 to continue putting pressure on Duque, who in previous talks refused to listen to the people's demands. "We will continue protesting for decent wages and jobs, greater speed in the vaccination process, defense of national production, and delivery of subsidies to small and medium enterprises," United Workers Central (CUT) President Francisco Maltes said.