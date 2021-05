This international human rights commission received over 10 reports of sexual violence against women committed by security forces agents.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Friday requested President Ivan Duque a working visit to Colombia to investigate human rights violations and police brutality.

"We expect Duque to respond to our request as soon as possible. We trust that his government has nothing to hide, and it will safeguard the highest human rights standards," the IACHR stated.

The organization made the request after complaining about the high number of complaints regarding police's excessive use of force during the anti-government protests that erupted on April 28.

"We urge authorities to investigate each complaint, respect protesters' human rights, and convene spaces for dialogue with social organizations and victims of police brutality," IACHR added.

This is the Venom "multi-projectile launcher" Colombia is using against its own citizens in protests, despite int'l human rights org'n concerns: https://t.co/seetUvCXWM — Timothy Pratt (@TimothyJPratt) May 18, 2021

The Inter-American Commission received over 10 reports of sexual violence against women committed by security forces agents. In recent weeks, the IACHR has also received thousands of petitions to conduct an observation visit to this Latin American country to monitor and address the human rights violations the Colombian people are facing. The Duque administration, however, admits only 24 of the 50 deaths caused by Mobile Anti Riot Squad (ESMAD) agents during the protests.