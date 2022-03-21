Nationalists in Mariupol Using Civilians as Shields - Russia

Russia has blamed Kiev for allowing nationalist fighters operating in Ukraine to use civilians as human shields and ordering its own forces in Mariupol to become martyrs.

Russian Ministry of Defense colonel-general Mikhail Mizintsev disclosed on Monday that Kiev instructed the nationalist battalions to leave Mariupol in small groups dressed as civilians.

Ukrainian authorities have ordered the nationalist battalions to abandon the city by any means dressed as civilians, including by means of humanitarian corridors, the Russian colonel-general said.

In this regard, he warned that on March 20, the parents of two minor children were killed by terrorists of the Azov Battalion, who tried to escape via the humanitarian corridor located in Zaporozhye. However, the Russian military recognized them and made a quick arrest, saving the children who the terrorists were using to escape.

Along these lines, Mizintsev alerted to the crimes and mass atrocities carried out by the nationalists, stating that about 60 000 residents of Mariupol have been rescued and transferred to Russia, where they have overtly talked about the nationalists' cruelties. The top official pointed out that these crimes will not go unpunished; a detailed investigation will ensure that those responsible will be severely punished for their atrocities.

Kiev calls on the nationalists blocked in Mariupol to become "martyrs" and to use 200,000 citizens as human shields for that purpose, said the head of the National Center for Defense Management, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, at a press briefing. — Hawkeye �������� (@xavvkeye) March 18, 2022

Mizintsev revealed that Moscow was pressuring Kiev to revoke its orders regarding nationalists fighting in Mariupol to sacrifice themselves and become martyrs, along with the permission Kiev gave them to use more than 200 000 residents as human shields.

The Russian colonel-general stressed that Russian troops are avoiding the use of heavy artillery and clearing the city block by block in an attempt to act cautiously as they are aware of the human shield tactics used by the Ukrainian military.

In this respect, Russia has asked international organizations to pressure Kiev to stop using civilians as human shields and allow them to flee the conflict through well-organized humanitarian corridors.