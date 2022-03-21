Russia: Humanitarian Corridors to Open in East, West Mariupol

The Russian National Defense Control Center detailed that the opening of the humanitarian corridors both from the east and west is carried out in accordance with the Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, he warned about the threat posed by neo-Nazi groups.

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, announced on Sunday the opening of humanitarian corridors in the east and west of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. At the same time the Center demanded that the Ukrainian nationalists allow the corridors to function and lay down their weapons.

According to the Russian official, the corridors will start functioning from Monday at 10:00 am (local time) and are intended to save the lives of citizens trapped in the conflict, "it is known that around 130,000 civilians and 184 foreign citizens from six countries are being held in the city," he said.

Mizintsev detailed that the opening of the humanitarian corridors both from the east and west is carried out in accordance with the Ukrainian authorities, but at the same time, he warned about the threat posed by neo-Nazi groups.

"The measure is taken in order to save human lives and preserve the infrastructure of the city of Mariupol, guided exclusively by humane principles, and also on the basis of an analysis of the content of radio communications intercepted today," emphasized Mizintsev.

The Russian colonel-general also said that humanitarian convoys are scheduled to pass by 12:00 (local time), loaded with food, medicines and essential items.

"Sapper units of the Donetsk People's Republic and formations and units of the Russian Armed Forces will previously comb the route and advance in front of the convoys. Their task is to demine the routes to ensure the safe movement of humanitarian convoys into the residential areas of Mariupol and the subsequent evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens," Mizintsev concluded.