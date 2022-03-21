    • Live
NATO Warships Head to Sweden Amid Tensions With Russia

  • Thirteen warships from several NATO countries are heading to Stockholm after military drills, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper reports.

    Thirteen warships from several NATO countries are heading to Stockholm after military drills, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper reports. | Photo: Twitter @HuluuSmith

Published 21 March 2022 (2 hours 10 minutes ago)
A fleet of thirteen NATO warships are on their way to a port in the Swedish capital Stockholm after conducting joint drills, a report reveals.


 

A fleet of thirteen North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) warships are on their way to the Frihamnen port, located in Stockholm, capital of Sweden.

The NATO warships just concluded a series of maneuvers without Sweden's participation, local media reported Sunday citing Mikael Agren, a representative of the Scandinavian country's Armed Forces.

“We have a partnership with NATO and it is good for us to show it,” Agren said, reacting to the new NATO visit to his country. 

The consulted source explains that of these ships, nine are from Germany, and the four belong to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

According to the Swedish representative, this visit is considered "routine" and is not linked to the conflict in Ukraine. Moreover, Agren has detailed that his country hosts about 30 warships annually.

Although Sweden has disassociated the recent NATO drill from the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and NATO countries have made it clear that they are not seeking a confrontation with Russia, the Alliance has continued its logistical support to Ukraine and has put its military equipment on alert.

