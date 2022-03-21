Russia Bans Facebook & Instagram For Their Extremist Activities

Both platforms outlined a moderation policy allowing users in Ukraine and other eastern European countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers.

On Monday, a Moscow-based tribunal banned social networks Facebook and Instagram in the national territory for their extremist activities against the Russian authorities and people.

"At the request of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), we accede to the ban the activities of these Meta-company-owned platforms," judge Olga Solopova stated, adding that her ruling takes effect immediately.

The WhatsApp messaging app, also owned by Meta, is not affected by this measure since Solopova found that it is not used as a means of public dissemination of information.

Last week, Facebook and Instagram outlined a moderation policy that banned State-owned outlets RT and Sputnik in the European Union and allowed users in Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers.



The platforms also told moderators to allow posts with calls for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who have openly supported the Russian defensive military operation in Ukraine.

“We are forced to ban these platforms, which prompted clear expressions of hate and enmity against our citizens and authorities,” an official for communications regulator Roskomnadzor said during the hearing.

After this ruling, Facebook and Instagram usage would not make individuals liable for participating in extremism. However, purchasing advertising on the services could be viewed as financing extremism by Russian authorities.