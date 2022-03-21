European Union Officials Suggest Ban Of Oil Imports From Russia

“We cannot get tired of sanctioning Russia,” they stated, recalling that this country’s oil imports are easier to substitute in European markets than those of natural gas.

On Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested that the European Union (EU) prevent oil imports from Russia to prevent this country from gaining revenues to continue developing its military operation in Ukraine.

“We cannot get tired of sanctioning Russia,” Landsbergis stated, recalling that this country’s oil imports are easier to substitute in European markets than those of natural gas, on which 27 EU countries entirely depend.

Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexandr Novak yet considered that the oil banning is unlikely to happen since this policy will seriously worsen the European energy market’s balance by increasing fuel prices up to US$300 per barrel.

"These statements are only made because they are important to politicians,” Novak stated, stressing that finding alternatives to Russian oil imports will take months.

China says they're not sending any military weapons to any country, they're prepared to help with humanitarian aid only



Urge the West and US to stop fueling the conflict but assist to bring peace



They will continue to trade with Russia as they have good relations pic.twitter.com/20UlxFEmln — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) March 21, 2022

On Monday, European officials also proposed policies to help Ukraine fight the Russian army. For instance, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney suggested granting this country lethal and non-lethal weaponry worth US$550 million. The EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi acknowledged that his organization is already processing Ukraine’s request to become a "member state" of it, a position that will strengthen bilateral relations. "We will do everything possible to support Ukraine and isolate Russia economically and politically from the international community," Varhelyi pointed out.