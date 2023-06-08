Myanmar Receives 3 Mln More Doses of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has released an official statement reporting that, on Wednesday, an additional three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines supplied by China arrived in Yangon.

According to the official statement, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has provided a total of 64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a substantial quantity of anti-pandemic resources to Myanmar.

The embassy has asserted that it aided Myanmar in mitigating the incidence of COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and mortality.

Moreover, the embassy also stated that it has been actively engaged in the establishment of a collaborative China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

ONE million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and one million syringes donated by #Cambodia to #Myanmar arrived at the #Yangon International Airport #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Myanmar pic.twitter.com/Fq89rZ1eXe — Bo Lin Htin (@BoLinHtin123) May 29, 2023

According to official sources, the Myanmar government made a request for supplementary COVID-19 vaccines from China. As per the statement, the utilization of Chinese vaccines is aimed to susceptible groups such as the elderly.

Furthermore, the embassy has stated that China's provision of vaccines to Myanmar is a constructive and affirming reaction to the country's needs.

According to data provided by the health ministry, as of May 2, Myanmar has successfully administered full vaccination to a total of 38.5 million individuals; being 31.65 million 18 years and older, whereas the younger demographic below 18 constituted over 6.84 million.

As per the statistical data provided by the ministry, Myanmar has registered 639,379 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, with 19,494 casualties and 618,363 successful recoveries by June 7, 2021.