145 Deaths From Cyclone Mocha In Myanmar

Mocha made landfall Sunday near Sittwe in Myanmar's western Rakhine state with winds of up to 209 km/h.

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar has risen to 145, the ruling military in the southeastern country said Friday.

The military government said in a statement Friday that a total of 145 people had been found dead as of May 18. The figure included four soldiers, 24 locals, and 117 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Cyclone Mocha damaged 183,024 houses, 1,711 religious buildings, 59 monasteries, 1,397 schools, 227 hospitals or clinics, 11 telecommunication towers, 119 light poles, two airports and 340 departmental buildings.

According to the report, the regions and states most affected by Mocha were Rakhine (worst hit), Ayeyarwady, Bago, Yangon, Magway, Sagaing, Chin, Mandalay, Mon, Shan and Nay Pyi Taw Council area.

EMERGENCY ALERT ➡️ Cyclone Mocha



Cyclone Mocha has affected parts of Bangladesh, causing widespread damage and unrest. This Jummah, millions of people are suffering.



Let's do our part for our brothers are sisters. Learn more, here: https://t.co/PwW8cXoRKk pic.twitter.com/Ksr2dL2kmc — Helping Hand for Relief and Development (@HelpingHandUSA) May 19, 2023

Local authorities were cooperating with emergency response teams and local rescue teams in cyclone-affected areas following the declaration of natural disaster-affected areas for 17 townships in Rakhine State and four townships in Chin State.

Mocha made landfall Sunday near Sittwe in Myanmar's western Rakhine state with winds of up to 209 km/h. Authorities have reported it to be one of the strongest storms to hit the region in recent years.

The United Nations (UN) said on Friday that at least 800,000 people in Myanmar are in need of emergency food aid and other assistance following the cyclone.