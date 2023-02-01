Burmese Reject 2nd Anniversary of Military Coup in Myanmar

People wore red scarves to express their support for the National Unity Government, which ousted lawmakers and social activists formed after the 2021 coup.

On Wednesday, Burmese exiles residing in Asian countries protested in front of their country's embassies to reject the dictatorship that has ruled Myanmar since February 1, 2021.

In Bangkok, one of the main places where the Burmese diaspora is concentrated, hundreds of people gathered outside the embassy to demand a return to democracy.

Besides carrying photos of political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi, they wore red scarves to express their support for the National Unity Government (NUG), which ousted lawmakers and social activists formed after the 2021 coup.

In Tokyo, a group of people, including some refugees from the Rohingya Muslim minority - persecuted by the Burmese authorities - gathered in front of the embassy under the slogan "Save Myanmar." They were also collecting donations in support of the victims of the coup.

#Myanmar workers protesting infront of Myanmar embassy on #Bangkok #Thailand to mark 2 years of #militarycoup in their country. They told me that the military must get out & return democracy back to the people. They reject any planned polls by army #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

In Seoul, a solidarity association organized a rally in front of the Myanmar embassy where dozens of people criticized South Korean companies for "continuing to cooperate" with the military dictatorship. On Wednesday, there were also demonstrations in front of the embassies in Manila and New Delhi.

Since the Military took power in Myanmar, the political crisis has escalated into a spiral of violence. So far, the dictatorship has murdered at least 2,900 people and detained over 13,750 citizens, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

In Sep. 7, 2021, however, the NUG announced the launch of the "People's Defensive War" and created the People's Defence Force (PDF), which joined the guerrillas that have been operating in the country for decades.

