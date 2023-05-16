Five Killed After Cyclone Mocha Hits Myanmar

On Monday, the State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing confirmed that five people have been killed after the extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha swept into Myanmar on Sunday.

"Due to well preparations, the powerful storm was successfully overcome with least causalities," Hlaing said.

The death toll includes two from Tachileik township in Shan State, one each from Sittwe and Taungup towns in Rakhine State and one from Yekyi town in Ayeyarwady Region.

Cyclone Mocha damaged 864 houses, 11 religious buildings, 16 monasteries, 64 schools, 14 hospitals and clinics, 7 telecom towers, 71 lamp posts and 38 departmental buildings.

The regions and states battered by Mocha include Rakhine, Ayeyarwady, Bago, Yangon, Magway, Sagaing, Chin, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw Council Area.

Mocha made landfall near Sittwe in western Myanmar's Rakhine State on Sunday, with winds of up to 130 mph, and caused loss of property in nearly 500 wards and villages.

Further investigation to confirm more causalities and loss of property was underway in the towns in Rakhine and Chin states.

On Monday, Myanmar declared 17 townships in Rakhine State a natural disaster-affected area as they reported the heaviest loss of property caused by cyclone Mocha.