Myanmar: Destruction & Death Toll Increase After Cyclone Mocha

On Thursday, as per the report released by the government, the death toll from Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar has escalated to 48, many people remain missing and the amount of destroyed establishments increase.

Most of the deaths have been reported in Myanmar's coastal Rakhine state, on the Bay of Bengal. However, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher (near 200), especially in camps where the internally displaced Rohingya minority live.

According to Myanmar recent reports, Cyclone Mocha caused destruction to a significant number of establishments, including 44,928 houses, 376 edifices of religious buildings, 59 monasteries, 439 schools, 59 hospitals, 11 telecommunication towers, 119 lampposts, 2 airports, and 158 government buildings.

The regions and states most affected by Mocha's impact include Rakhine, Ayeyarwady, Bago, Yangon, Magway, Sagaing, Chin, Mandalay, Mon, Shan, as well as the Nay Pyi Taw Council Area.

According to the report, Mocha caused the loss of property in 1,068 distinct administrative wards or villages.

On Monday, Myanmar’s government issued declarations of regions affected by natural calamities encompassing 17 townships in Rakhine state; and on Tuesday, the issuance was extended to include 4 townships situated in the Chin state.

Local authorities have reported that their emergency response units have collaborated alongside regional search and rescue teams in the areas affected by the cyclone.

On Sunday, Mocha traversed near Sittwe in the Rakhine state of western Myanmar, exhibiting wind speeds of approximately 130 mph (209 kph) and subsequently spread across the nation. Mocha was as powerful as a category-5 hurricane.