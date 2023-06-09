Myanmar & China: 73 Years of Diplomatic Ties, Agreements Signed

"...the resultant projects will contribute to the advancement of Myanmar's economic and social spheres..."

On Thursday, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar, a series of cooperation documents were signed.

The signing ceremony was held in the capital city of Myanmar, Nay Pyi Taw, and was attended by high-ranking personnel of Myanmar as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai.

During the ceremony, Than Swe, the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, stated that Myanmar and China are linked by extensive geographical features such as mountains and rivers, and that the two nations enjoy a profound and amicable relationship amongst their respective peoples.

According to his statement, the signed documents represent a manifestation of the results of bilateral cooperation, while the implementation of the resultant projects will contribute to the advancement of Myanmar's economic and social spheres.

73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China: Myanmar junta triples down on China’s Global Security Initiative, other signature initiatives; receives new assistance: https://t.co/MYIWPQ4bjO pic.twitter.com/WpBF3ottqO — Jason Tower (@Jason_Tower79) June 9, 2023

Than Swe also stated that ever since diplomatic ties were established between the two nations, there has been a consistent demonstration of mutual respect, equitable treatment, a strengthening of cooperative endeavors with mutual benefits, as well as a show of support for each other on the global stage.

Chen expressed the position that the People's Republic of China is committed to extending its aid within its capacity to contribute towards the advancement of Myanmar.

Additionally, Chen also said that China aims to collaborate with Myanmar in order to facilitate reciprocal cooperation across multiple fields.