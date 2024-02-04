Elections Update: 6.2 Million Salvadorans Expected to Vote

Among the six candidates who aspire to lead this Central American country is the current president Nayib Bukele

On Sunday, over six million Salvadorans will go to the polls to elect their next president from six candidates.

The politicians who aspire to govern this country for the next five years are the current President Nayib Bukele (New Ideas Party), Manuel Flores (Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front), Joel Sanchez (Nationalist Republican Alliance), Jose Renderos (Solidarity Force), Luis Parada (Our Time), and Marina Murillo (Salvadoran Patriotic Fraternity). Below are the main events of this democratic process as they occur.

07h00: Voting centers begin to receive citizens. The Salvadoran presidential and legislative elections will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, according to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSJ).

En Izalco, Sonsonate, el Complejo Educativo Pedro F. Cantor abrió sin atrasos sus puertas para que los salvadoreños emitan su voto en las elecciones presidenciales y legislativas. #VotoNación2024 pic.twitter.com/PWcqSu7wc6 — Noticiero El Salvador ���� (@NoticieroSLV) February 4, 2024

The text reads, "In Izalco, Sonsonate, the Pedro F. Cantor school opened its doors without delay for Salvadorans to cast their vote in the presidential and legislative elections."

"The current president Nayib Bukele is headed for re-election with overwhelming popularity... this 42-year-old businessman and publicist, of Palestinian descent, has another five-year term is practically assured: he reaches these elections of 6.2 million voters with a popular support of 90 percent and without weighty rivals," El Comercio commented.

