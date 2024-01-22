DR: Ruling Party Expects More Mayorships in Municipal Elections

The also president of the Dominican Federation of Municipalities recognized that until the last out it is not known what is going to happen.

On Sunday, the secretary of Municipal Affairs of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) assured that this group and its allied forces have won 25 mayoralties in the head municipalities of the 32 provinces of the Dominican Republic.

With less than four weeks to the municipal elections, set for February 18, Cruz explained that they are competing strongly with the opposition for five of the seven remaining mayoralties, with ample probabilities of winning.

Cruz defined himself as a reserved man to make that kind of prognosis, but said that the reality is that the ruling party and its allies have a good projection.

There are many expectations that the victory of the PRM in the municipal elections will reach 70 percent, and even exceed that percentage, he pointed out in an interview granted to the television program D'AGENDA, which is broadcasted every Sunday.

He emphasized that although the projections are very flattering, the PRM and allies work as if they were in the worst situation and in the last place in the polls.

He defined work as the best tool to obtain success and predicted the triumph in Greater Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Cristóbal, San Pedro, and La Vega, among others.

Later on, he said that the denunciation of opposition parties about alleged uses of State resources in favor of the candidates of the ruling party "is just the mere bluster of those who are on the verge of a resounding defeat".

The president and presidential aspirant, Luis Abinader, leads the electoral preferences, with 55.1 percent of the voting intention of the citizens, according to the national public opinion poll ACD Media.

The results of the poll released last Thursday indicate that in second place is the candidate of the People's Force, Leonel Fernández, with 26.3 percent, and in third place is Abel Martínez, of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), with 10.4 percent.

Should a run-off election be necessary, most polls agree that Abinader would defeat his two main opponents.