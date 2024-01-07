In Israel Hundreds of Protesters Demand New Elections

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, this is the biggest and most important anti-government protest in the hebrew Nation.

In the middle of the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and the constant Zionist attacks to the Palestinian civils, Thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities of the country to demand the release of the hostages that Hamas continues to hold captive in Gaza and to demand new general elections.

Protesters waved Israeli flags and banners reading "we are ruled by idiots," Israelis also demonstrated in the city of Haifa and in front of the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the coastal city of Cesarea, where there were minor clashes with police.

Massive protest in Tel Aviv demanding Netanyahu's resignation and early election in Israel. pic.twitter.com/2BNq3aBCDk — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 7, 2024

Acording to EFE News Agency, until October 7, Israeli society was deeply divided by a controversial judicial reform promoted by the Netanyahu government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

After the escalation of the conflict, civil society agreed to show unity. And anti-government demonstrations had been suspended until a few weeks ago, when they resumed but with little participation.

Approximately 132 people, including two under-fives, continue captive by Hamas in Gaza, 25 of whom have died. Of these, 121 are Israelis and 11 are foreigners (eight from Thailand and the rest from Nepal, Tanzania, and a Franco-Mexican).

Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are growing. Today in Tel Aviv the largest one in the last 3 or 4 weeks was held

Via @AmiDar pic.twitter.com/CW0sXri0sT — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 7, 2024

At least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed and 58,416 others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza Strip’s health ministry reported Sunday.

The Israeli attack has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, drinking water and medicine due to a continued blockade.