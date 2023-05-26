Moscow Rejects Sullivan’s Remarks About Strikes on Russia

"We have not placed limitations on Ukraine being able to strike on its territory within its internationally recognized borders," U.S. Security Adviser said.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry lodged a strong protest to the United States for giving the green light to Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory in the Crimean peninsula and the Belgorod region.

The diplomats consider "inadmissible" the statements of the White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who practically approved Ukrainian attacks against Russian territory.

For this reason, a senior diplomat from the U.S. Embassy was summoned to the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry in Moscow.

On Sunday, a CNN interviewer asked Sullivan if he thinks the Ukraine should have weapons capable of hitting Russian targets in Crimea. In his response, the U.S. Security Adviser said that he agreed with that possibility.

US officials often claim they have little insight into Ukraine's military plans.



But here's Victoria Nuland telling the Kyiv Security Forum that the US has been "working on" Ukraine's counter-offensive plan "with you for some 4-5 months." pic.twitter.com/hDHUYsPTiD — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 26, 2023

"Yes. We have not placed limitations on Ukraine being able to strike on its territory within its internationally recognized borders," he said, assuming Crimea is part of Ukraine.

"What we have said is that we will not enable Ukraine with U.S. systems, Western systems, to attack Russia. And we believe Crimea is Ukraine."

Russian diplomacy retorted by pointing out that "hostile actions by the United States, which has long become a party to the conflict, have brought U.S.-Russian relations into a deep and dangerous crisis with unforeseeable consequences.

