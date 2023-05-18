Chinese Special Envoy Meets With President Zelensky

"The two sides exchanged views on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and China-Ukraine relations."

Chinese envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a two-day trip to Kiev aiming at settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, "the two sides exchanged views on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and China-Ukraine relations."

The special envoy for Eurasian affairs also held talks with other senior officials, including the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andrey Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

According to the ministry statement, Li conveyed China's position on the ongoing conflict, noting that "all sides should start from themselves, build up mutual trust and create conditions to end the war and engage in peace talks."

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui has visited Ukraine on May 16 and 17. #Chinese #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/RY0Q8aIp1n — Vosa Tv (Official) (@vosatvofficial) May 18, 2023

"China is willing to promote the international community to form the greatest common denominator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and make its own efforts to stop the war, cease-fire and restore peace as soon as possible," Li added.

His two-day visit to Kiev ended on Wednesday, the special envoy will also visit Poland, France, Germany, and Russia in pursuit of joint efforts to reach a political resolution to the conflict.

As for China-Ukraine relations, the two sides "discussed long-term prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China and agreed to step up dialogue on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda."