African Leaders to Seek a Solution to the Ukrainian Conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will propose to Ukraine and Russia the deployment of a high-level African mission to facilitate a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"During this weekend I will present an African leaders' peace mission to President Vladimir Putin and President Volodimir Zelensky via separate phone calls," Ramaphosa said at a joint press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is visiting South Africa.

"I will present this initiative on behalf of the heads of state of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa," he added, assuring that Zelenski and Putin have already "agreed to receive" the African mission.

"The United Nations Secretary has already been informed and welcomed the initiative," Ramaphosa said, emphasizing that African leaders yearn to end a war that is impacting their continent's economies.

Last week, the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety accused this country of supplying arms to Russia. Subsequently, however, he explained that his words "were misunderstood."

In response, the South African president assured yesterday that his country maintains a position of "non-alignment" with respect to the Ukrainian conflict.

With its neutral position, South Africa seeks to "contribute to the creation of the conditions that make possible a lasting resolution of the conflict", a position that at no time "favors Russia over other countries" nor does it want to "endanger our relations with other countries".