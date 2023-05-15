UK To Provide Combat Drones to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to provide a new military aid package to Ukraine including combat drones and air defense missiles, official sources reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski and the British official held a meeting outside London on Monday. During the meeting, Zelenski reiterated the importance of having fighter jets because his country does not control its airspace.

The long-range drones, capable of covering 200 kilometers, will be delivered in the coming months as Ukraine prepares to step up resistance to the Russian invasion, according to Downing Street.

In brief remarks to the media after the meeting, Sunak said the UK remains "steadfast" in its support for Ukraine and that the delivery of fighter jets is not easy because it requires the training of Ukrainian pilots and also the logistics to control those aircraft.

We must not let Ukraine down.



That’s why we’re accelerating our support:



�� More missiles

�� Long-range attack drones

�� New UK flying school

�� Conference to support Ukraine’s recovery — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 15, 2023

"One topic of conversation we have had today is about the long-term security issues that we need to establish between allied countries to ensure that it can defend itself and provide an effective deterrent against future Russian aggression," he added.

According to official sources, the military equipment provided by the UK should be reinforced with training and sanctions against the Russian regime, as well as guarantees that Ukraine's sovereignty will never again be violated.

