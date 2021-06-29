Morocco, Libya Agree To Boost Economic, Trade Ties

Morocco and Libya agreed on Monday to hold the ninth meeting of the two countries' high joint commission in the near future to promote economic and trade relations, according to a statement by the Moroccan prime minister's office.
The agreement on holding the Moroccan-Libyan economic forum was reached during the talks between Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani and visiting Abdelhamid Dbeibah, head of Libya's Government of National Unity.
Dbeibah called for more bilateral cooperation, especially through the abolition of visa, and the establishment of a direct air link between the two North African countries.
On the Libyan crisis, Dbeibah urged Morocco to support the preparations for Libyan elections, saying the Libyan people "expect more cooperation and support" from Morocco to overcome the crisis and ensure the stability of the country.
Meanwhile, El Otmani expressed Morocco's wishes for the success of the upcoming Libyan elections, noting that his country can only support any consensual solution reached by the Libyans themselves.