Spaniards To March for the Freedom of the Sahrawi People

This protest is a response to the return of war in the Guerguerat area, which was caused by the violation of the ceasefire by Morocco in Nov. 2020.

Over 400 Spanish social organizations on Tuesday announced that they will begin a "March for the Freedom of the Saharawi People."

To make visible the commitment of civil society to the independence of Western Sahara, the march's columns will depart from four cities on May 20 to gather at the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid on June 18.

From there, citizens will move to the Foreign Affairs Ministry to demand from the Government of Spain, which is the administering power of the territory, respect for international law, and human rights.

The march spokesman David Bollero explained that this protest is a response to the return of war in the Guerguerat area, which was caused by the violation of the ceasefire by Morocco in November 2020.

Western Sahara is a territory that Morocco occupied after the departure of Spain in 1975. In 1991, the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) was established in the territory to call for a referendum of self-determination to choose between independence or integration into Morocco.

This referendum, however, has not been held to date due to the United Nations Security Council's blockage on the issue.

In recent days, some 6,000 migrants fleeing war have arrived in the North African Spanish city of Ceuta. Actor Willy Toledo explained that this migratory flow is a "direct consequence of not having decolonized the territory properly."