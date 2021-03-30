Morocco Suspends Flights With France, Spain To Curb COVID-19

The Moroccan government announced on Monday that all flights to and from France and Spain will be suspended from Tuesday to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the special passenger flights from the two countries will be subject to the tightened COVID-19 controls in accordance with the usual health protocol.
Morocco has so far suspended air connections with around 40 countries to curb the spread of coronavirus and the more contagious variants.
By Monday, the total tally of COVID-19 infections in Morocco has reached 494,756, including 8,807 deaths and 482,585 recoveries.
Meanwhile, 4,302,897 people have received the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in Morocco, and 3,455,603 people have received the second dose.
The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.