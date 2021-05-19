Morocco Closes Border Crossing To Spanish City

In response to the increasing flow of African migrants, Spain's president will defend his country's borders "at all times... and with all necessary means."

Morocco on Wednesday closed the border crossing at Tarajal beach to prevent massive migration flows to Ceuta.

In the last week, some 8,000 migrants managed to enter this Spanish city located in North Africa. Nearly 5,600 migrants have already been "returned" to Morocco according to the government of Ceuta.

So far, however, some 2,000 undocumented children remain in this city given that a special protection status does not allow the authorities to return them immediately.

Despite the closure of the border with Morocco, the Spanish Army and Civil Guard remain deployed in Ceuta to stop the attempts of new migrants to enter. Soldiers and tanks are stationed on the Tarajal beach.

Plus de 6 000 migrants en provenance du Maroc sont entrées dans l’enclave espagnole de Ceuta en 24 heures pic.twitter.com/hVUR1tWqpk — culturebene (@culturebene) May 19, 2021

The meme reads, "Over 6,000 migrants from Morocco entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in 24 hours."

In a visit to this city, President Pedro Sanchez emphasized that he will defend the integrity and borders of Spain as well as his compatriots' security and tranquility.

These objectives will be achieved "at all times... in the face of any challenge, and with all necessary means," he stressed.

Upon arrival at the Ceuta Heliport, however, the Spanish president was greeted by citizens demanding his resignation and carrying banners accusing him of being a "puppet of Morocco and the European Union."