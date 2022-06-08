    • Live
News > Peru

Mining Conflict in Peru Leaves at Least 14 Dead

  • 14 people killed and 31 arrested over mining conflict in in the department of Arequipa, Peru. Jun. 8, 2022.

Published 8 June 2022
Opinion

A total of 14 people were killed in Peru due to a conflict between freelance miners in the department of Arequipa (south), according to local radio RPP. 

The media outlet reported that the Arequipa Prosecutor's Office confirmed the death of 14 people in the clashes registered last weekend in a dispute between two groups of artisanal miners in the district of Atico, province of Caravelí, located in the department of Arequipa.

The RPP report added that María del Rosario Lozada, the prosecutor in charge, does not rule out that more bodies will be found.

On June 4, seven people were allegedly killed with firearms in the conflict. On June 8, the Attorney General's Office reported another seven, bringing the total number to 14.

The clash occurred between workers of the companies Atico Calpa and Calpa Renace, who dispute the exploitation of land in Caravelí where gold is extracted.

Thirty-one people have been arrested by the prosecutor's office and accused of being linked to the clashes.

