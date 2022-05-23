Peru: Pedro Castillo Swore in Four New Ministers

The confrontation between the Executive and Congress has lasted about 10 months, in which Castillo has been forced to appoint 50 ministers.

On Sunday, President Pedro Castillo swore in the new ministers of the Interior, Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Energy and Mines, and Transport and Communications.

In a ceremony held in the Golden Room of the Government Palace, Castillo installed Alessandra Gilda Herrera as Minister of Energy and Mines, replacing Carlos Palacios.

Javier Arce was sworn in as Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, replacing Oscar Zea, while Dimitri Nicolas Senmanche assumed the Ministry of the Interior, replacing Alfonso Chavarry. Previously, Senmache, who is a security policy specialist, served as head of the Cabinet of Advisors at the Ministry of the Interior.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will be led by Juan Mauro Barranzuela who replaces Nicolas Bustamante.

Supporters of Peru’s President Castillo scuffle with opponents in Lima pic.twitter.com/Qs4hljUFMB — RT (@RT_com) May 16, 2022

These changes in the leftist president's cabinet occur at a time when Congress was ready to process motions of censure against former ministers Palacios and Chavarry.

“The government seems to avoid the censorship that was coming after the recent interpellations,” teleSUR correspondent in Peru Ramiro Angulo tweeted, adding that the confrontation between the Executive and Congress has lasted about 10 months, in which Castillo has been forced to appoint 50 ministers.

The harassment of the right against the Castillo administration is also expressed in a request for interpellation against Labor Minister Betssy Chavez and polemics unleashed against the former Minister of Agrarian Development Oscar Zea.