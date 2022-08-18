Miners Trapped in Colombia Rescued Alive

Nine miners were trapped on Wednesday when a coal mine collapsed in the Cundinamarca region.

On Thursday, Colombia's National Mining Agency reported that all nine workers trapped in the El Bosque mine, located in Lenguazaque, Cundinamarca department, were rescued alive.

The agency said in a brief statement through its social networks that the miners were in good health and receiving medical attention.

According to local media, one of the rescued miners had injuries to his body, although the nature of the injuries was not specified. He was taken to medical centers with the other miners to evaluate and undergo the necessary medical examinations.

During the hours that the rescue process lasted, communication was established with the workers. They were sent means for hydration through the same air duct used for communication.

Tras nueve horas de trabajo intensivo, equipos especializados y vecinos rescatan con vida a nueve mineros atrapados a 40 metros bajo tierra en #Colombia. pic.twitter.com/LWEkgg0zO8 — La Crónica de Hoy (@LaCronicaDeHoy) August 18, 2022

After nine hours of intensive work, specialized teams and neighbors rescued alive nine miners trapped 40 meters underground in Colombia.

According to information from the local Civil Defense, the workers were trapped after a rockslide, which caused the blockage of the mine exit.