News > Latin America

Nine Colombians Workers Are Trapped in a Mine Due to Collapse

    Rescue teams outside the mine, Lenguazaque, Colombia, Aug. 18, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @DefensaCivilCo

Published 18 August 2022 (49 minutes ago)
Currently, they are grouped in a shelter located 40 meters from the mouth of the tunnel.

On Wenesday, Cundinamarca Governor Nicolas Garcia informed that a landslide trapped nine workers in a coal mine in the municipality of Lenguazaque, in the Cundinamarca department.

"The nine miners trapped are in good condition, they receive air and have been given serum," Garcia said, adding that firefighters, the National Mining Agency and Civil Defense are working to get the workers out "as soon as possible." soon as posible".

Local media report that the rescue teams managed to have contact with the trapped miners and confirmed that they are alive and in good health. They are providing them with food, water, and oxygen through a tube.

Currently, the nine miners are grouped in a shelter located 40 meters from the mouth of the tunnel.

by teleSUR/ JF
