Cuba Welcomes Negotiators for Peace Agreement in Colombia

On Friday, the Cuban President hosted negotiations for the resumption of the peace agreement in Colombia.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuba's President, welcomed Colombian representatives for the resumption of negotiations on a peace agreement for the country. The Cuban head of state met with Colombian government representatives and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Through his Twitter account, President Diaz-Canel confirmed that guarantors from Norway and Cuba and representatives of the United Nations secretary general and the Colombian Episcopal Conference also participated in the meeting.

"I thanked Colombian Foreign Minister @AlvaroLeyva for yesterday's call to end the illegitimate inclusion of #Cuba on the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism by the U.S. government," the Cuban President on his Twitter account.

On the occasion, Diaz-Canel reiterated the country's commitment to contribute to and support the achievement of the desired peace for Colombia. On the other hand, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the Colombian representatives also ratified Cuba's willingness to deepen relations between the two countries.

Sostuve encuentro con representantes del gobierno de #Colombia y del ELN, partes del proceso de paz en ese país, junto a los garantes de Noruega y #Cuba, y representantes del Secretario General de la ONU y de la Conferencia Episcopal colombiana. pic.twitter.com/5GeGGxsWT8 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 12, 2022

I held a meeting with representatives of the government of Colombia and the ELN, parties to the peace process in that country, together with the guarantors of Norway and Cuba, and representatives of the Secretary General of the UN and the Colombian Episcopal Conference.

The Colombian delegation arrived on Thursday, chaired by its Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, and includes Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, and Iván Cepeda, President of the Peace Commission of the Colombian Senate.

The meeting in the largest island of the Antilles pursues the purpose of resuming the last peace negotiations with the ELN initiated in 2017 when Juan Manuel Santos was in power and the former President Ivan Duque failed to comply with and tried to break with the protocols established for these dialogues.