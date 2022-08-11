Former FM Felix Plasencia New Venezuelan Ambassador to Colombia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appointed on Thursday former Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia as his country's next ambassador to Colombia as part of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

"Félix Plasencia (...) I have appointed him as the next ambassador of the Republic of Colombia and the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has already requested the approval of the Colombian Foreign Ministry. He will soon be in Bogotá", said Maduro in a speech broadcast through the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión channel.

Maduro indicated that his government would continue advancing in reestablishing relations with the neighboring country.

"We will continue step by step, at a sure pace, advancing in the reestablishment and reconstruction of political, diplomatic and commercial relations," he commented.

The President detailed that he formed a special team on Colombia headed by Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez and several ministers to work on a plan to concretize the progressive programmed reopening of the border.

"The opening of trade, to investment, to monetary movement, win-win, with the people of Colombia and Venezuela," he added.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and his Colombian counterpart, Álvaro Leyva, held the first meeting on July 28, in which they signed an agreement on implementing a work agenda with the new Colombian government of Gustavo Petro.

The first point establishes the gradual normalization of binational relations from August 7 with the appointment of diplomatic and consular officials from each country.

Likewise, they agreed on gradually opening the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

Venezuela broke diplomatic relations with Colombia in February 2019 after the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, announced the entry through the border of humanitarian aid, which Caracas described as an invasion attempt.

After Petro's inauguration, both governments showed interest in reestablishing diplomatic relations.