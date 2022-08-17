Colombia Approves Ambassador Appointed by Venezuela

Their bilateral relations were interrupted in 2019, when Venezuelan authorities rejected actions against their institutions perpetrated with the support of the Duque administration.

On Wednesday, Venezuela announced that Colombia gave its approval to the appointment of former Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia as ambassador.

“We receive the approval of the Colombian government for the appointment of our colleague Felix Plasencia as ambassador to that sister nation,” Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria tweeted.

The Bolivarian minister described the Colombian decision as a "historic moment that marks a new stage in diplomatic relations in favor of peace, union, and progress."

On August 11, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro appointed Plasencia as ambassador to Colombia and sought the approval of the Colombian government headed by President Gustavo Petro.

The appalling human cost of the US government's agenda of aggression against Venezuela.

It's vital that we come together to demand these sanctions end now- you can add your name to our statement here: https://t.co/4QvXu0IuHg pic.twitter.com/vW4RebvAtu — VSC (@VenSolidarity) August 9, 2022

"I assume with great honor the responsibility entrusted by President Nicolas Maduro. The Bolivarian diplomacy of peace will provide a solid foundation to strengthen the historical brotherhood of Venezuela and Colombia, a single people, liberator Simon Bolivar's two daughter countries," Plasencia said.

A few hours later, the Colombian president Petro appointed Armando Benedetti as the highest diplomatic representative of his country in Venezuela. This appointment was made in response to the Venezuelan decision to appoint its new ambassador.

Bilateral relations between these South American nations were interrupted in Feb. 2019, when Venezuelan authorities rejected the actions against their institutions perpetrated with the support of President Ivan Duque's administration (2018-2022).

