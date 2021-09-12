Cuban President to Visit Mexico for the CELAC Summit This Week

Details of the Cuban president's visit to Mexico will be announced in the coming days.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit Mexico this week, where he will participate in the Mexican Independence Day festivities and in the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) confirmed this Saturday to local media that Díaz-Canel will be present at the celebrations for the 211th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico's Independence, scheduled for next Thursday.

Likewise, the president of the largest Antillean island will attend the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held next Saturday in Mexico City.

Foreign Ministry sources indicated that the details of the Cuban president's visit will be made public in the next few days, since the agenda is still being coordinated by the Mexican Presidency.

Será la tercera vez durante el mandato de nuestro querido López Obrador, que el Presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel visite México. Esta vez, con motivo de la celebración de nuestras fiestas patrias y confío que su agenda le permita participar en la VI Cumbre de la CELAC. ����❤️���� pic.twitter.com/rq3cixEPga — Laura Ulloa ❤️���� #ReformaElectoralVa (@LauraUlloa_CUN) September 12, 2021

"It will be the third time during the mandate of our beloved López Obrador that the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will visit Mexico. This time, on the occasion of the celebration of our national holidays and I trust that his agenda will allow him to participate in the VI CELAC Summit."

This will be Díaz-Canel's third visit to Mexico. The first time was for the inauguration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on December 1, 2018.

The third trip took place in 2019, when the Cuban head of state paid an official visit and held a meeting with López Obrador in the capital's National Palace.

Last April, the Mexican president and Díaz-Canel spoke via telephone, a moment that served to underline their intention to consolidate cooperative relations and jointly face the COVID-19 pandemic.