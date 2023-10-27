Collective Punishment is a War Crime, OHCHR Warns Israel

No place is safe. Israel has intensified attacks including in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the United Nations Office for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned that Israel's "collective punishment of the entire Gaza population" constitutes a war crime that must be immediately stopped.

"For nearly three weeks, Palestinian civilians have endured relentless Israeli airstrikes by air, land, and sea; thousands of them have perished, some amidst the ruins of destroyed homes, mosques, or bakeries," OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said, and revealed that the families of two organization workers had perished in the attacks.

"We have received harrowing accounts of parents writing their children's names on their arms to identify the bodies in the future," she emphasized, adding that 57 UN workers have lost their lives in the hostilities that began on October 7.

The spokesperson for the office led by Volker Türk also deemed Israel's forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Gazans, through evacuation orders, a war crime. This comes at a time when "no place is safe" in Gaza.

Activists block Wall Street in New York city to demand an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bgKZhL2Vtr — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) October 27, 2023

"Despite their repeated orders for residents of northern Gaza to head south, suggesting it is safe, Israeli forces' attacks in the central and southern territories have intensified in recent days," the spokesperson pointed out.

Shamdasani also found it "difficult to reconcile with international humanitarian law" Israel's use of wide-ranging explosives in densely populated areas of Gaza, causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and over 7,000 casualties.

"The humanitarian catastrophe continues to grow for 2.2 million Gazans trapped and collectively punished," summarized the spokesperson, who reiterated High Commissioner Türk's appeal for an end to the violence and the search for 'alternatives to the current carnage.'

"It is of paramount importance that those with influence negotiate a way out of this disastrous and protracted situation," she insisted.