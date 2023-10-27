4 Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Army in West Bank

On Friday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin and the vicinity of the refugee camp.

On Friday, at least four Palestinians were killed and 16 others were injured during clashes with the Israeli army in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Qalqilya.

"Three young men were killed by live bullets in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and another in the city of Qalqilya," the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said in a press statement.

Since Oct. 7, the beginning of the latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the death toll among Palestinians in the West Bank has risen to 110.

Meanwhile, 16 Palestinians were injured by live bullets during confrontations with the Israeli army in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, announced the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The text reads, "West Bank Night Summary: Israel invaded the West Bank massively, killing many civilians. The muezzin of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, Qassam Abdel Hafez, has been killed by the Israeli army in Qalqilya in the early hours of today."

Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and the vicinity of the refugee camp, leading to the outbreak of confrontations and armed clashes with Palestinian militants.

The sound of heavy gunfire was heard in the city and the camp, along with the sounds of explosions resulting from the detonation of homemade bombs thrown by Palestinians towards Israeli military vehicles.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a military action on Israel, to which the Israeli occupation army responded with massive airstrikes. So far, 7,028 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.