Palestinian Resistance Launches Missiles Towards Israel

On Friday, the Palestinian resistance carried out an operation with barrages of missiles and mortars against Tel Aviv and other Israeli settlements in response to the massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, which have already left more than 7,000 murdered.

The Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, military arm of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), bombed Tel Aviv.

Israeli media confirmed the sound of sirens in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan and the central region. Also, they ensured the fall of rockets in Rishon Lezion, Shoham and Mishmar Hashvaa. In addition, loud explosions were heard in Petah Tikva, in the center of occupied Palestine.

For their part, the Al-Qassam Brigades claim to have hit an Israeli helicopter flying over the sky of Bureij with a Sam-7 missile.

The Palestinian resistance also launched mortar shells against the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon, the Third Eye site, Mars, and Kibbutz Nirim.

Units of the Al-Quds Brigades attacked the cities of Kerem Shalom and the settlements of Reim and Erez.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades continued their military operations against the Israeli occupation forces in central, eastern and northern Gaza with 120 caliber mortar shells.

