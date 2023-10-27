UNGA to Vote On an Arab Resolution to Stop the War Against Gaza

Regardless of the voting outcome, the resolution won't be legally binding as no resolutions from the United Nations General Assembly are.

On Friday evening, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will vote on a resolution put forth by Jordan on behalf of Arab countries, aiming to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza after two weeks of relentless Israeli airstrikes.

The Assembly was called to an emergency session on Thursday to counter the inaction of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which has failed to pass a consensus resolution four times before due to the veto by the United States.

So far, representatives from 114 countries have signed up to speak during the session. However, to prevent the vote from being delayed until after the last intervention, Jordan has proposed that the voting starts at 3:00 PM local time in New York.

Regardless of the voting outcome, the Arab resolution won't be legally binding as no resolutions from the United Nations General Assembly are.

Nevertheless, the result will indicate how many countries are willing to put an end to the Israeli state's aggression against the Palestinian people.

To that end, the Arab resolution has removed explicit mention of a "ceasefire," a proposal strongly opposed by the United States and Israel.

Instead of making that request, the Arab proposal merely calls for "an immediate, lasting, and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

However, it is expected that other aspects of the resolution might also provoke opposition from the United States, Israel and their allies.

Among them are the text requesting "the rejection of any attempt at the forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population" or the text asking to "establish a mechanism ensuring the protection of the Palestinian population."

The United Nations General Assembly includes 193 countries with voting rights. Since Thursday, intense diplomatic negotiations have been ongoing to garner support for the UNGA to symbolically call for a halt to the genocide against the Palestinian people.

As of Oct. 27, "Israel has killed at least 7,028 Palestinians, including nearly 3,000 children, in 19 days of brutal bombing," journalist Ben Norton recalled.