Mexico's President to Speak With Biden on Migration Policies

Lopez Obrador hopes that his country and the United States will achieve an orderly migratory flow.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Monday will meet for the first time by virtual means with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss migration policies, economic cooperation, and pandemic control.

"We will address ways in which Mexican workers in the U.S. could get immigration status," AMLO said and informed that the call will take place at noon local time.

The Mexican president hopes that "through dialogue, both countries will achieve an orderly migratory flow that guarantees the rights of the people who risk their lives to reach the U.S."

Biden and AMLO will discuss cooperation mechanisms that tackle the migration structural causes in the north of Central America and the south of Mexico, such as high crime and poverty.

The presidents will also debate about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. "North America needs to unite to achieve a sustainable and equal economic recovery after the crisis caused by the pandemic," AMLO added.

Since taking office, Biden has reversed former President Trump's policies, such as the program that forced thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for a verdict.

On Sunday, he declared that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not prevent undocumented immigrants from getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.