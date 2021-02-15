Mexican Authorities Rescue 108 Migrants Near US Border

This is the second time in less than a week that Mexico has located a truck with undocumented migrants in overcrowded conditions.

Mexico's National Guard officers Sunday rescued 108 Central American migrants, who were crammed into a truck heading for the U.S. border.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) reported that authorities noticed a truck attached to a semi-trailer traveling on the Monterrey-Reynosa highway, in the General Bravo municipality, Nuevo Leon state.

The agents intercepted the truck before it entered a security inspection point. Inside the vehicle, they found a Honduran woman in the passenger seat and four other people in the cabin.

"The national guard asked the driver to inspect the back of the truck after feeling knocks. Upon opening the doors, they realized it was carrying 103 other Central American citizens," INM stated.

None of the passengers had documentation to support their legal stay in the country, authorities said, recalling that the migrants were offered water and medical attention while the truck driver was detained. This is the second time in less than a week that Mexico has located a truck with undocumented migrants in overcrowded conditions. On January 22, INM authorities found 19 bodies, most of them Guatemalans, burned in a van in the state of Tamaulipas.