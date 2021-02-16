    • Live
News > Libya

Over 300 Migrants Rescued off Libyan Coast -IOM

  • 323 migrants died and 417 disappeared last year in the  Mediterranean sea although 11,891 people were rescued and sent back home.

Published 16 February 2021 (3 hours 5 minutes ago)
Opinion

Thus far, in 2021, at least 2,274 asylum seekers, including 160 children, have been saved and returned to Libya. 

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that over 300 migrants were recently rescued off the  Libyan coast.

According to the organization, from February 9 to 15, 318 illegal migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya. In 2021, another 20 died, and 70 people remain missing on the Central Mediterranean route.

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the country's living conditions, forcing hundreds of asylum seekers to put their lives in the hands of smugglers and search for a new beginning in Europe.

However, the IOM highlights that 323 migrants died and 417 disappeared last year in the  Mediterranean sea, although 11,891 people were rescued and sent back home. Thus far in 2021, at least 2,274 asylum seekers, including 160 children, have been saved and returned to Libya.

Xinhua, IOM
by teleSUR/esf-MS
