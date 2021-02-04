Police Officers Rescue 49 Migrants Near the US-Mexico Border

Mexico's police agents Wednesday rescued 49 migrants who were begging for help from an abandoned lot in the Reynosa city in the Tamaulipas state, near the U.S. border.
"Local police came to the rescue after a neighbor alerted about people screaming from a field turned into a camp by human traffickers," the Prosecutor's Office stated.
Fourteen of the migrants were from El Salvador, five from Guatemala, 22 from Honduras, and eight from Mexico. According to Tamaulipas' authorities, they all asked to return to their homelands.
"We intended to cross the Mexico-U.S. border. However, the human smugglers with whom we had coordinated the transfer demanded a higher payment," one migrant explained to police.
When the Central Americans refused to pay, they were left on the camp to "hand us over to another group of smugglers," the migrant added.
In Tamaulipas, a state that migrants must pass through to reach the northern border, the incinerated bodies of 19 people who also intended to head to the U.S. were found on January 23.
Currently, the Attorney General's Office is investigating 12 officials allegedly linked to the crime. "There will be no impunity," Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia assured.