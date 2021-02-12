US Will Allow Entry To 25000 Migrants Waiting for Hearings

This is the latest decision by Joe Biden's administration to reverse Trump's migration policies. In 2019 the former U.S. president activated the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forced at least 65,000 non-Mexican asylum seekers, to return to Mexico and wait for their legal procedures.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday that it would allow 25 000 migrants stranded in Mexico to enter the United States as they wait for their court hearings.

The DHS explained in a press release that "this new process applies to individuals who were returned to Mexico under the MPP program and had cases pending before the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR)."

Chairs @BennieGThompson and @RepBarragan released a statement on news the Biden Administration will soon start to undo the Trump Administration’s abhorrent ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. pic.twitter.com/Xegzwj3Trl — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) February 12, 2021

"Beginning on February 19, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin phase one of a program to restore safe and orderly processing at the southwest border," the DHS announced.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said to the U.S. National Public Radio (NPR) that the authorities expect to process 300 people a day at border points. Meanwhile, the DHS warns that "individuals who are not eligible under this initial phase should wait for further instructions and not travel to the border. Due to the current pandemic, restrictions at the border remain in place and will be enforced."