Mexico To Strengthen Trade & Diplomatic Relations With Honduras

On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced his willness to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation with Honduras' President Xiomara Castro.

“Castro is a woman of ideals and principles, a social fighter who knows how to face adversities and whose government has her people’s support,” AMLO stated and regretted not being able to attend her swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 27.

Castro, who won the November 2021 elections with over 50 percent of the ballots, was recently betrayed by 20 Freedom and Refounding Party (LIBRE) lawmakers who did not support the candidacy of Luis Redondo for the presidency of Congress as it was previously agreed with the Saving Honduras Party (PSH).

AMLO stressed that such actions are part of a destabilization attempt prompted by the Honduran right, which denies ceding power to a democratically elected progressive government.

"We respect the principle of non-intervention on other peoples' internal affairs. However, we will always support politicians who fight for justice, democracy, and progressive change," he stressed.

AMLO also warned that a conservative meeting recently took place in Miami, with the assistance of writer Mario Vargas-Llosa, who strongly criticized left-wing Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

"Conservative politicians are the same everywhere. In the face of their attacks, progressive governments must stand together," the Mexican president pointed out.

