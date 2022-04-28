Honduras: Non-Essential Personnel Laid-off Due to Debts

The strategy of the Hernandez government was political patronage to have control of a mass of activists to defend his government and many of these without justified assignments.
The instruction is that layoffs occur as long as the secretariats or directorates have funds to pay the labor rights of these workers.
In the last month of Juan Orlando Hernandez's administration, thousands of employees were illegally hired and agreements were authorized, which can now be canceled because the resources are already in the finance secretariat.
Gracias Presidente @Lredondo y diputados(a), estamos cumpliendo. El #EmpleoDigno se logra derogando las leyes que afectan a la clase trabajadora.