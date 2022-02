The predecessor of the CICIH was expelled by the Hernandez regime when they were exposed and investigated.

The UN confirmed President Xiomara Castro's request to install the International Commission against Impunity (CICIH) in the framework of the fight against corruption.

The process will take a period of time that the UN has not yet stipulated, but they did offer a positive response to the request.

The proposed anti-corruption mission will likely be similar to Guatemala's CICIG.https://t.co/OGQD7bPMmr — CafeSinCrema �� (@ConnivingThe) December 4, 2021

The 12-year management of the national party will be reviewed and exposed by this commission; which seeks to bring the corrupt to justice.

The predecessor of the CICIH was expelled by the Hernandez regime when they were exposed and investigated.

This is the second attempt by the Honduran people to get high profile dishonest people jailed.