Mexico to Vaccinate Education Sector Personnel

The COVID-19 immunization campaign in this sector will start on April 20 until May 28.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for education sector personnel starting on April 20.

The immunization campaign will cover almost 3 million teachers and administrative personnel from public and private schools.

Chiapas, Coahuila, Nayarit, Veracruz and Tamaulipas will be the first states where the COVID-19 CanSino Biologics vaccine will be applied.

Prevention and Health Promotion Undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell informed that on-site classes might resume before the end of the current 2020-2021 school year, which ends in July.

Today, @GregAbbott_TX said migrants coming across the border from Mexico are coming at time where, as he claims, Mexico is having some of the "highest COVID cases in the world"



Huh? This statement could not be more false & it's a baseless reason to further his position pic.twitter.com/hR5uwUUw4V — Impact Forward (@ImpactForward) March 17, 2021

On Thursday, Mexico received a new batch of 987,500 COVID-19 vaccines, 500,000 from Sinovac and 458,750 from Pfizer-BioNtech.

Lopez-Gatell also noted that the national vaccination campaign was progressing at "a steady pace" as 12,912,963 people had been vaccinated since December last year.

As of Thursday, Mexico had confirmed 2,295,435,435 COVID-19 cases and 211,213 related deaths.