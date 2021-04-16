    • Live
News > Mexico

Mexico to Vaccinate Education Sector Personnel

  • A nurse applies a COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly woman, Mexico, Apr. 15, 2021.

    A nurse applies a COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly woman, Mexico, Apr. 15, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 16 April 2021
Opinion

The COVID-19 immunization campaign in this sector will start on April 20 until May 28.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for education sector personnel starting on April 20. 

 

Mexico Starts Trial Of Navy Officers Over Forced Disappearances

The immunization campaign will cover almost 3 million teachers and administrative personnel from public and private schools.

Chiapas, Coahuila, Nayarit, Veracruz and Tamaulipas will be the first states where the COVID-19 CanSino Biologics vaccine will be applied. 

Prevention and Health Promotion Undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell informed that on-site classes might resume before the end of the current 2020-2021 school year, which ends in July.

On Thursday, Mexico received a new batch of 987,500 COVID-19 vaccines, 500,000 from Sinovac and 458,750 from Pfizer-BioNtech.

Lopez-Gatell also noted that the national vaccination campaign was progressing at "a steady pace" as 12,912,963 people had been vaccinated since December last year.

As of Thursday, Mexico had confirmed 2,295,435,435 COVID-19 cases and 211,213 related deaths.

