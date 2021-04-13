Mexico Detains 30 Military Men Accused Of Forced Disappearance

They could be linked to at least 25 disappearances reported in the Nuevo Laredo Municipality in 2014.

Mexican Attorney General's Office on Monday started investigating 30 Navy soldiers for their alleged involvement in the forced disappearance of people in the Tamaulipas state.

The Navy turned over its 30 members on April 9 because they could be linked to at least 25 disappearances reported in the Nuevo Laredo Municipality in 2014 when a special task force was deployed in that territory to combat crime.

Mexican authorities did not detail a precise date, the number of victims, or the circumstances under which the enforced disappearances occurred.

For decades, Tamaulipas has been facing increasing violence linked to drug trafficking because of its border with the U.S. and its coastline on the Gulf of Mexico.

This State is under the influence of the Gulf cartel, considered the oldest and most violent drug-traffickers network in Mexico. Tamaulipas has the second-highest number of forced disappearances in Mexico. To date, 11,300 people have been reported missing in the territory. Most of the disappearances occurred on highways that lead to the U.S. and were attributed to drug traffickers and national and local police officers.