    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

AMLO Will Travel to Southern Border Over Children Migration

  • "To protect children we are going to reinforce the surveillance, the protection, the care on our southern border because it’s to defend human rights," Obrador said. | Photo: Twitter/@SABreakingNews

Published 14 April 2021
Opinion

Since January, Mexico has applied the child protection law, which bans minors' detention in migration centers and gives them temporary legal status to prevent them from immediate deportation. 
 

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said that he would visit the Southern border to address the children migrant crisis as the phenomenon continues to increase.

RELATED:

US Deal: Troops in Central America to Stem Migration Tide

"To protect children, we are going to reinforce the surveillance, the protection, the care on our southern border because it’s to defend human rights," Obrador said at a press conference.

Since January, Mexico has applied the child protection law, which bans minors' detention in migration centers and gives them temporary legal status to prevent them from immediate deportation. Human rights advocates have praised the decision, but critics say that these efforts stimulate migration even more.

Although the Biden administration is quickly returning migrants to Mexico, it is not returning unaccompanied minors. The U.S. announced it had agreed with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to use troops to confront migrant smugglers.

  

Tags

Mexico Migrant Children

People

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

AP, Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.