AMLO Will Travel to Southern Border Over Children Migration

Since January, Mexico has applied the child protection law, which bans minors' detention in migration centers and gives them temporary legal status to prevent them from immediate deportation. Human rights advocates have praised the decision, but critics say that these efforts stimulate migration even more.
Although the Biden administration is quickly returning migrants to Mexico, it is not returning unaccompanied minors. The U.S. announced it had agreed with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to use troops to confront migrant smugglers.