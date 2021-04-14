AMLO Will Travel to Southern Border Over Children Migration

Since January, Mexico has applied the child protection law, which bans minors' detention in migration centers and gives them temporary legal status to prevent them from immediate deportation.

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said that he would visit the Southern border to address the children migrant crisis as the phenomenon continues to increase.

"To protect children, we are going to reinforce the surveillance, the protection, the care on our southern border because it’s to defend human rights," Obrador said at a press conference.

WATCH: Border Patrol agents have once again captured video of smugglers dropping a young child from the border barrier. https://t.co/zbpJYrIlF9 — Border Report (@BorderReportcom) April 14, 2021

Since January, Mexico has applied the child protection law, which bans minors' detention in migration centers and gives them temporary legal status to prevent them from immediate deportation. Human rights advocates have praised the decision, but critics say that these efforts stimulate migration even more.

Although the Biden administration is quickly returning migrants to Mexico, it is not returning unaccompanied minors. The U.S. announced it had agreed with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to use troops to confront migrant smugglers.