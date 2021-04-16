Mexico Starts Trial Of Navy Officers Over Forced Disappearances

The military men, who were handed over by the Armed Navy to Justice last Friday, will remain in jail for at least six months.

A Mexican court on Thursday began the trial against 30 Navy members accused of the forced disappearance of four people in the Nuevo Laredo Municipality, Tamaulipas State, in 2018.

This week, the Attorney General's Office informed that a Tamaulipas judge found enough elements to open a trial against the Marines.

The military men, who were handed over by the Armed Navy to Justice last Friday, will remain in jail for at least six months while the Attorney General's Office gathers the evidence.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the four people's disappearance occurred on February 19, 2018, while the military was deployed in Nuevo Laredo to fight organized crime and drug trafficking.

Nuevo Laredo's Human Rights Committee assured the military would also be guilty of disappearing 45 other people in that municipality, which borders with Texas. This is the largest trial launched against Mexican military personnel charged with forced disappearance in recent years. Among 32 Mexican states, Tamaulipas has the second-highest number of forced disappearances. In recent years, over 11,300 people have been reported missing in that territory.