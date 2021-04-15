    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > El Salvador

$1.7 Billion in Remittances Entered El Salvador in 1st Quarter

  • Pilgrims march on the 41st anniversary of priest Oscar Arnulfo Romero's assassination, San Salvador, El Salvador, March. 24, 2021.

    Pilgrims march on the 41st anniversary of priest Oscar Arnulfo Romero's assassination, San Salvador, El Salvador, March. 24, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 15 April 2021 (2 hours 49 minutes ago)
Opinion

The main remittance senders are the U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. 

El Salvador's Central Reserve Bank (BCR) recorded a 30.4 percent increase in family remittances in the first quarter of this year.

RELATED: 

El Salvador Receives CoronaVac Vaccines Donation From China

Around US$1.7 billion in remittances entered the country, representing a surplus of US$398 million as compared to the same period last year. 

From that amount, US$1.6 billion came from the United States, which is the main source of remittances. In March alone, remittances amounted to US$683 million, the highest monthly figure recorded by the BCR since 1991.

The money inflows grew in almost all Salvadorean territories. Chalatenango was the department with the highest amount (US$406 million), followed by Cabañas (US$391 million), Morazan (US$367 million), and La Union (US$347 million).

Last month, other important remittance flows to El Salvador came from Canada (US$16 million), Italy (US$7 million), Spain (US$6 million), and Mexico (US$2 million).

During the first quarter of the year, BCR also registered exports worth US $ 1.6 billion, a figure higher than that registered in the equivalent period of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 2.8 million Salvadorans are residing outside the country, 90 percent of whom live in the U.S.

Tags

El Salvador Remittances U.S. Mexico Italy BCR

El Mundo - BCR
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.