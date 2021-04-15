$1.7 Billion in Remittances Entered El Salvador in 1st Quarter

The main remittance senders are the U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

El Salvador's Central Reserve Bank (BCR) recorded a 30.4 percent increase in family remittances in the first quarter of this year.

Around US$1.7 billion in remittances entered the country, representing a surplus of US$398 million as compared to the same period last year.

From that amount, US$1.6 billion came from the United States, which is the main source of remittances. In March alone, remittances amounted to US$683 million, the highest monthly figure recorded by the BCR since 1991.

The money inflows grew in almost all Salvadorean territories. Chalatenango was the department with the highest amount (US$406 million), followed by Cabañas (US$391 million), Morazan (US$367 million), and La Union (US$347 million).

El Salvador's President Bukele refused this week to meet with the senior diplomat dispatched by #Biden to help paste over the migrant crisis.



Bukele stated he would not meet with ANY U.S. diplomats until Biden admin. ceases its criticism of his govt. https://t.co/mCAjpNnYjX pic.twitter.com/JNQR72m4F2 — Tom T. ن‎®�� (@VRWCTexan) April 8, 2021

Last month, other important remittance flows to El Salvador came from Canada (US$16 million), Italy (US$7 million), Spain (US$6 million), and Mexico (US$2 million).

During the first quarter of the year, BCR also registered exports worth US $ 1.6 billion, a figure higher than that registered in the equivalent period of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 2.8 million Salvadorans are residing outside the country, 90 percent of whom live in the U.S.